Runaway Biloxi teen may be headed to George county, police say

A 16-year-old from Biloxi is listed as a runaway and may be trying to get to George County, police said.
Harold Edwards was last seen Tuesday in Biloxi, police Maj. Christopher De Back said.
George County is about 60 miles from Biloxi, so he may have help in trying to reach the area.
Harold is 6 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green jacket.
Police on Friday released a selfie that Edwards took, hoping someone will recognize him.
No foul play or suspicious circumstances are expected at this time, De Back said.
Anyone who can help locate Harold is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112 or Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641, or email the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
De Back said callers can remain anonymous.
