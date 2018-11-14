Where to get free Thanksgiving meals in South Mississippi, and how to help others

Narissa Behrens and her son, R.J. Lowell Jr., 7, serve turkey as hundreds of volunteers help to assemble Thanksgiving meals for those in need in 2015 at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport. The Gulf Coast Public Safety Feed the Needy program is in its 29th year this year, 2018, and relies fully on donations and volunteers. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com / File