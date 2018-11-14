Where to get free Thanksgiving meals in South Mississippi, and how to help others

Even the groups that offer free Thanksgiving meals could use some help, with volunteers and donations. Here are some events coming up and ways you can help.
Thanksgiving In The Woods
This event, held Saturday, Nov. 17, will provide homeless veterans, men, women, children and their pets with a Thanksgiving meal. Donations of prepared food and utensils are requested, along with camping supplies. Bring donations starting at 9 a.m. to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, 2615 25th Ave., Gulfport. Caravans will depart around 10:30 a.m. to deliver food to the camps. Volunteers sought for deliveries, as well. Monetary contributions accepted at all Hancock Bank branches. Details: 228-863-3354.
Help the Salvation Army
As many staff have been deployed to help with hurricane relief, The Salvation Army needs volunteers for Thanksgiving food and more.
Volunteers are being sought to ring bells starting Nov. 16 and ending on Christmas Eve. To coordinate your bell ringing experience, call Zach Rhodes at 228-207-2303.
The Salvation Army again asks for food to fill the emergency food pantry. After last year receiving an abundant amount of turkeys with the fixings, the agency was able to send holiday food boxes home for needy families. Suggested donations: turkey, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, mac “n” cheese, etc.
Donations accepted at 2019 22nd St. Gulfport, 575 Division St. Biloxi and at 3217 Nathan Hale Ave., Pascagoula.
Free Thanksgiving meals
▪ Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen, 2615 19th Street, Gulfport, will serve Thanksgiving dinner to the homeless and needy from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21. Feed My Sheep will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22 and 23.
▪ The 33rd annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner at the American Legion Hall, 701 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, and is open to all communities. The menu includes turkey and all the trimmings. Takeout dinners are also available. Deliveries will also be made to the homebound in Bay St. Louis, Waveland and Hancock County. To sign up for delivery, call 228-223-7349 or email nkellygirl@yahoo.com, and include your name, address, phone number and number of meals needed. Homebound reservations are due by Monday, Nov. 19. Volunteers are also welcome.
▪ The Gulf Coast Public Safety Feed the Needy Program is in its 29th year, and provides about 4,600 meals per year to those in need during the holiday times, for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Feed the Needy Program is funded by donations only. In addition, it relies on hundreds of volunteers who donate their time to the program each year.
The deadline is Friday, Nov. 16, to order a Thanksgiving meal for any needy person, by contacting one of the sponsoring agencies: Biloxi Police Department 228-385-3033, D’Iberville Police Department 228-396-4252, Gulfport Police Department 228-868-5703, Gulfport Fire Department 228-868-5950, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department 228-896-0606, Long Beach Police Department 228-865-1981, and Pass Christian Police Department 228-452-3302.
To make a donation, call Lt. Mike Shaw, Gulfport Police Department, 228-868-5703. Donations also can be mailed to Gulf Coast Law Enforcement Feed the Needy, Attn: Lt Mike Shaw, 2220 15th St., Gulfport, MS 39501.
Volunteers wishing to help package and deliver meals should report to Lyman Community Center, 13472 U.S. 49, Gulfport, at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. Deliveries will begin at 9 a.m.
▪ The Gulf Coast Rescue Mission will serve its annual Thanksgiving meal from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at the mission, 2750 Mission Lane, off DeBuys Road, in Biloxi. Takeout meals are available. Volunteers are welcomed and appreciated. Details: 228-388-3884 or 228-280-8375.
