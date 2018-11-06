Watch live as results come in for the 2018 midterm elections

Follow along as polls close across the country and results roll in for the 2018 midterm elections. This live feed is provided by the Associated Press and will show polling stations and candidate watch parties around the country.
Polls are closed on the Coast. Follow here for live election results.

Sun Herald

November 06, 2018 07:01 PM

Here are the contested races in South Mississippi. Many judicial races were uncontested.

U.S. Senate

Candidate Percent Votes
David Baria 46% 359
Roger Wicker 52% 405
Danny Bedwell 1% 5
Shawn O'Hara 1% 6
3 of 1,797 precincts statewide

U.S. Senate (former Sen. Thad Cochran's seat)

Candidate Percent Votes
Tobey Bernard Bartee 2% 8
Mike Espy 54% 269
Cindy Hyde-Smith 19% 92
Chris McDaniel 26% 128
1 of 1,797 precincts

U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District

Candidate Percent Votes
Jeramey Anderson xx% xx
Steven Palazzo xx% xxx
Lajena Sheets xx% xxx
xx of xx precincts

Harrison County

xx of 53 precincts

School Bond issue

Candidate Percent Votes
Yes xx% xx
No xx% xxx

Chancery Court District 8, Place 3

Candidate Percent Votes
Margaret Alfonso xx% xx
Dianne Herman Ellis xx% xxx
Sanford "Sandy" Steckler xx% xxx

Harrison County Judge, Place 3

Candidate Percent Votes
Elise Deano xx% xx
Mike Dickinson xx% xxx
Anna Ward Sukmann xx% xxx
Scott Watson Weatherly Jr. xx% xxx
Angelique White xx% xxx
Herbert W. Wilson xx% xxx
xx of xx precincts

Jackson County

Chancery Court District 16, Place 2

Candidate Percent Votes
Robert "Bob" Briggs xx% xx
Tanya Hasbrouck xx% xxx
Gary L. Roberts xx% xxx
Ashlee Cole Trehern xx% xxx
xx of xx precincts

Chancery Court District 16, Place 3

Candidate Percent Votes
Mark A. Maples xx% xx
Stacie E. Zorn xx% xxx
xx of xx precincts

Circuit Court District 19, Place 3

Candidate Percent Votes
Dale Harkey xx% xx
Jeffrey Grant Pierce xx% xxx
xx of xx precincts

Jackson County Court Judge, Place 1

Candidate Percent Votes
Jennifer Sekul Harris xx% xx
Sharon Willis Sigalas xx% xxx
xx of xx precincts

Jackson County Court Judge, Place 2

Candidate Percent Votes
Scott Corlew xx% xx
Mark H. Watts xx% xxx
James B. Wright Jr. xx% xxx
xx of xx precincts

Justice Court Judge, District 2

Candidate Percent Votes
Shannon Aguilar xx% xx
Sheila Osgood xx% xxx
xx of xx precincts

Pascagoula-Gautier School Board

Candidate Percent Votes
Noah Britt xx% xx
Kleon Irving xx% xxx
Daniel Marks xx% xxx
xx of xx precincts

Moss Point School District Trustee 3

Candidate Percent Votes
Cliff Cooley xx% xx
Saphne Viverette xx% xxx
xx of xx precincts

Moss Point School District Trustee 4

Candidate Percent Votes
Jennifer Joseph Anderson xx% xx
Carolyn Rankin Moore xx% xxx
xx of xx precincts

Hancock County

Chancery Court District 8, Place 3

Candidate Percent Votes
Margaret Alfonso xx% xx
Dianne Herman Ellis xx% xxx
Sanford "Sandy" Steckler xx% xxx
xx of xx precincts

Find statewide results from the Associated Press here.

Find national results from the AP on the U.S. House here and the U.S. Senate here.

Follow McClatchy’s coverage of key races across the country here.

Here are live updates from Sun Herald staff as the results come in:

