Polls are closed on the Coast. Follow here for live election results.

Here are the contested races in South Mississippi. Many judicial races were uncontested.
Harrison County Judge, Place 3
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|Elise Deano
|xx%
|xx
|Mike Dickinson
|xx%
|xxx
|Anna Ward Sukmann
|xx%
|xxx
|Scott Watson Weatherly Jr.
|xx%
|xxx
|Angelique White
|xx%
|xxx
|Herbert W. Wilson
|xx%
|xxx
|xx of xx precincts
Jackson County
Chancery Court District 16, Place 2
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|Robert "Bob" Briggs
|xx%
|xx
|Tanya Hasbrouck
|xx%
|xxx
|Gary L. Roberts
|xx%
|xxx
|Ashlee Cole Trehern
|xx%
|xxx
|xx of xx precincts
Chancery Court District 16, Place 3
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|Mark A. Maples
|xx%
|xx
|Stacie E. Zorn
|xx%
|xxx
|xx of xx precincts
Circuit Court District 19, Place 3
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|Dale Harkey
|xx%
|xx
|Jeffrey Grant Pierce
|xx%
|xxx
|xx of xx precincts
Jackson County Court Judge, Place 1
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|Jennifer Sekul Harris
|xx%
|xx
|Sharon Willis Sigalas
|xx%
|xxx
|xx of xx precincts
Jackson County Court Judge, Place 2
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|Scott Corlew
|xx%
|xx
|Mark H. Watts
|xx%
|xxx
|James B. Wright Jr.
|xx%
|xxx
|xx of xx precincts
Justice Court Judge, District 2
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|Shannon Aguilar
|xx%
|xx
|Sheila Osgood
|xx%
|xxx
|xx of xx precincts
Pascagoula-Gautier School Board
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|Noah Britt
|xx%
|xx
|Kleon Irving
|xx%
|xxx
|Daniel Marks
|xx%
|xxx
|xx of xx precincts
Moss Point School District Trustee 3
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|Cliff Cooley
|xx%
|xx
|Saphne Viverette
|xx%
|xxx
|xx of xx precincts
Moss Point School District Trustee 4
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|Jennifer Joseph Anderson
|xx%
|xx
|Carolyn Rankin Moore
|xx%
|xxx
|xx of xx precincts
Hancock County
Chancery Court District 8, Place 3
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|Margaret Alfonso
|xx%
|xx
|Dianne Herman Ellis
|xx%
|xxx
|Sanford "Sandy" Steckler
|xx%
|xxx
|xx of xx precincts
Find statewide results from the Associated Press here.
Find national results from the AP on the U.S. House here and the U.S. Senate here.
Follow McClatchy’s coverage of key races across the country here.
Here are live updates from Sun Herald staff as the results come in:
