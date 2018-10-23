Want to act in a movie? Casting call for film about a rock band set at Coast brewery

A casting call in Ocean Springs will select people for small speaking parts and appearances in “The Songs You’ll Never Hear,” a sequel to the 2005 movie “Songs About Your Girlfriend.”

It’s being filmed, cast and produced on the Mississippi Coast, producer Ronnie Blakeney said.

The casting call will be 2-7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Crooked Letter Brewery and Restaurant, 503 Porter Ave.

Filmmakers are looking for extras ages 18 and older, Blakeney said.

Here’s the roles to fill:

Concert audience: Men and woman dressed for a night out at a rock concert





Restaurant patrons: Men and women dressed for a meal at a brew pub





Wait staff: Women ages 18 to 35

Filming starts in mid-November and runs through the beginning of January. It’s being produced by Body Thief Films in conjunction with South Shore Productions.

The original didn’t make it to theaters, and the sequel may not either, though Blakeney and director/screenwriter Stephen Poff have high hopes.

People who show up for the casting call could look forward to the experience of making a movie and acting, whether they have a speaking part or not, Blakeney said.

First movie

The original movie is a comedy-drama, or dramady. It used all local cast members and extras and was filmed in Gautier, including Gautier High School, except for a scene shot in New Orleans.

“We are excited to have all of the original cast on board,” Poff said of plans for the sequel.

The 2005 movie starred Drew Wilson, Shane Devine, Same Sartin, Kendall Holder, Taylor Kirksey and Josey Rocko. All but Holder still live on the Mississippi Coast, Blakeney said. Holder lives in New Orleans and is a singer there.

“I am excited because this has been on our minds for several years, but once we were able to draw the original primary cast, it was off to the races ... the script began,” Blakeney said.

The sequel will follow on with the lives of the original stars as they’ve aged. The original was about teenagers who formed a rock ‘n’ roll band, and how they struggled to maintain relationships.

“The first movie was a coming-of-age movie about three friends who formed a band and a love triangle created rifts,” Poff said.

The sequel picks up 10 years later after the friends became “low-level rock stars,” he said. People have shown interest in what happened after the band went on tour and about wanting to be a part of the sequel, Poff said.

A movie on a budget

The budget for the original film was $2,000, and Blakeney and Poff are raising funds for the sequel.

“Songs About Your Girlfriend” was featured in a screening at Scranton Restaurant in Pascagoula and at Silver Screen in Biloxi. They also sold DVDs. The two friends are considering the release a double DVD with the original and the sequel.

Blakeney and Poff had plans to enter the film in festivals to gain exposure, “but Hurricane Katrina came along,” Blakeney said. The movie, however, received an award from a film festival in Ocean Springs.

Poff now lives in Montgomery, Ala., where he is a photographer and film maker for an ad agency.

Blakeney still lives on the Coast and has held casting calls in the past. He held one in Gautier in 2016 for small parts for the movie “Wildflowers,” based on a novel by a Schledia Benefield of Escatawpa.

Casting calls were held in Moss Point in June 2017 for “A Thin Line Between Love and Obsession,” a faith-based movie that Blakeney directed and co-produced. Stars in that movie include Martin Lawrence, Della Reese and Martin Brown.