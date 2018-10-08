Helicopter rescues 4 after boat burns in Chandeleur Sound, Coast Guard says

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Venice, Louisiana, monitors the location of a passenger vessel that caught fire in Chandeleur Sound, Louisiana, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans rescued four people from the vessel.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis M

U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Venice via AP