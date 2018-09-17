Sun Herald publisher steps down; editor will move into expanded role

Shannon Wall, the Sun Herald’s president and publisher, announced Monday that she will be stepping down in late September.
Executive Editor Blake Kaplan will move into an expanded role as the Sun Herald’s editor and general manager.
Wall announced her departure at a Monday morning staff meeting.
“I am grateful for the time I’ve had at Sun Herald and I am exceptionally proud of this entire team and their many accomplishments,” said Wall, who is taking a marketing job at a local hospital.
Wall, a Minnesota native who has worked at the Sun Herald for more than 10 years, has helped the Sun Herald expand its digital footprint during her tenure.
“Shannon Wall is the consummate professional and has set the bar high for me,” Kaplan said. “I want to thank her for her friendship, her advice, her wisdom and her wit. She has been a strong advocate for my top priority – journalism that makes a difference.”
Kaplan, 52, who will now oversee all Sun Herald operations, joined the newspaper as a reporter in 1994 and moved up to an editing role in 2000. He has served as executive editor and vice president of the Sun Herald since mid-2015.
Kaplan has reported or edited stories that were part of the Sun Herald’s biggest efforts over the last quarter century, including its coverage of Hurricane Katrina that earned the paper the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism.
“I know how dedicated the Sun Herald newsroom is to serving South Mississippi,” Kaplan said. “It is now my honor to work more closely with other parts of the company.”
Kaplan starts his new job Oct. 1.
Said Wall: “Blake is the right person to lead this team as the company continues its transformation into digital. I look forward to watching the team’s successes continue under his leadership.”
