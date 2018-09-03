Firefighters respond to overnight fire in Harrison County

Fire officials are investigating what started a destructive house fire on West Dubuisson Road in Harrison County, MS. The blaze started at about 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2018. Firefighters from Harrison County, Lizana and Pass Christian responded.
