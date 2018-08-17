Coast moms share tears, outrage in killings of Colorado woman and her 2 daughters

Coast mothers have a lot to say about a Colorado murder case involving the deaths of a mother and her two young daughters.
On Aug. 14, 33-year-old Christopher Watts of Frederick, Colorado, pleaded for the return of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two daughters in a media interview.
By Thursday morning, he had been booked on three counts each of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
Shanann Watts’ body was found Thursday, according to local police. Her daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, were found Thursday afternoon by searchers on property in northern Colorado, according to the Associated Press.
The property was owned by a petroleum corporation where Chris Watts was previously employed.
While details on the killings are scarce as Colorado officials investigate the grisly deaths, mothers on the Coast have been sharing a public Facebook video Shanann Watts shared in June when she told Chris, Bella and Celeste that she was expecting again.
“Bella’s the sweetest in the end,” Shanann said.
Whitley Pucheu of Diamondhead shared the video with several crying emojis.
“Literally balling (sic) my eyes watching this. I just don’t understand what can cause someone to do something so awful,” Pucheu said. She has two children and is also a foster parent with her husband, Shane.
“I don’t think I’ve ever cried so hard for someone I didn’t know,” Pucheu posted. “All I can think about is what was going through those poor babies minds...”
Mandi Singer Schwandt has also been keeping up with the case. The Diamondhead woman has three boys of her own.
“Oh it’s just so gut-wrenching!!!! And her being pregnant with a baby boy!!! How could anyone do something like this!!!!” she posted on Facebook.
Shanann Watts’ birth announcement videos have been shared more than 50,000 times on Facebook.
