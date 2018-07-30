Man wearing earbuds killed by passenger train in South Mississippi, sheriff says

A man was walking beside railroad tracks south of Picayune while listening to music from his earphones when he was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train Monday morning, a Pearl River County Official said.
The victim was 20 years old, Sheriff David Allison said.
“He was not on the tracks, but was walking beside the tracks, too close to the train,” Allison said. “A part of the train hit him.”
The man was walking on Nicholson Road along Cliff Mitchell Road, just west of Mississippi 11, when he was struck about 8:30 a.m., Allison said.
The man’s name is being withheld until Coroner Derek Turnage notifies family members.
Passengers on the train were required to stay on the train until the body was recovered and the initial investigation was completed, Allison said.
“I’d like to remind everybody that railroad tracks and the grounds they sit on are not public property,” he said.
It’s not unusual for “kids” and others to walk and play along the tracks, Alison added.
“I just want to remind everybody so this kind of accident won’t happen again.”
SunHerald.com will update this report.
Comments