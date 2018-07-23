Head-on crash kills woman and her 3 young grandchildren near Poplarville, coroner says

Three children and their grandmother have been identified as the victims of a head-on collision when a pickup hit the car they were traveling in near Poplarville early Saturday morning.

Phenicia Chambers, 46, and her grandchildren died of their injuries at the scene, Coroner Derek Turnage said Monday.

Turnage identified the children as 11-year-olds Sa’Mya Magee and Me’Ori Sanjaya Le’Gier, and 5-year-old, Bryson Poole. Their hometowns were not immediately available.





They had been visiting with family in Poplarville and were passengers in a car with a total of six occupants when the crash occurred about 10 miles south of Poplarville, Turnage said.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported new information Monday about how the crash occurred.

State troopers initially believed the collision occurred when a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic was northbound on Mississippi 53 near Savannah Millard Road about 12:30 a.m. as the car crossed the center line. It also was first reported that no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.





Accident reconstruction shows a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on with the southbound Sonic, MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said Monday.

Julisha Poole, 30, of Gulfport, was driving the Sonic and Chambers was her front seat passenger, Elkins said. Both women were wearing seat belts.

The four children in the car were not restrained, Elkins said.

Sa’Maya was in the right rear passenger seat, Vakia Abrahams, 12, was in the left rear passenger seat, and Bryson and Me’Ori were in the middle of the back seat, he said.

Poole and Vakhia were taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, where their injuries were considered serious.

Tara Cox, 39, of Perkinston, was driving the Silverado and was wearing a seat belt, Elkins said.

Cox also was taken to Forrest General.





Their conditions were not available Monday.

Elkins said the crash remains under investigation and updated information will be provided when it becomes available.