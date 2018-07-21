Four dead after a two-vehicle crash in Pearl River County. Three more are in the hospital.

Four people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Pearl River County early Saturday morning.
The crash happened on Mississippi 53 near Savannah Millard Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins.
When authorities arrived at the scene, it appeared a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic was traveling north on the highway when it crossed the center line and crashed into a southbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, Elkins said.
Four passengers of the Sonic were pronounced dead on the scene.
Elkins said no one in the Sonic was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Silverado, the driver of the Sonic and one passenger of the Sonic were taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg with serious injuries, Elkins said.
The crash is still under investigation.
All names are will be released when notifications to next of kin are made.
