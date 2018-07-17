Gulfport man died in his living room while his mobile home burned, coroner says

A 66-year-old man was in the living room of his mobile home when he died as a fire raged, an official said.
Clayton Staley’s neighbors tried to get in the door of his home in a trailer park on 11th Avenue at 36th Street, but they were unable to get in without risking their lives, Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said.
Flames were coming out of the trailer when someone called for help.
The Gulfport Fire Department was unable to get in the mobile home until the flames were extinguished, Switzer said. They went inside and found his body.
Switzer released Staley’s name Tuesday. His body has been sent to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory for an autopsy.
Fire investigators are still reviewing the evidence, Switzer said.
“It appears to be an accident, but a ruling will not be made until the autopsy and a toxicology test are completed,” he said.
The trailer park is near Brickyard Bayou on the east side of U.S. 49.
