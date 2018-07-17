Dannie Curlee
Dannie Curlee - Pearl River County Adult Detention Center
Dannie Curlee - Pearl River County Adult Detention Center

Local

Man is accused of sex crimes against a child. He’s a former Harrison County deputy.

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

July 17, 2018 03:38 PM

A former Harrison County deputy has been accused of sex crimes against a child in Pearl River County.

Pearl River County deputies arrested 45-year-old Dannie Curlee on Circuit Court warrants on Thursday, the county jail docket shows.

Curlee faces prosecution on five counts — touching a child for lustful purposes, sexual battery and three counts of exploitation of a child.

Child exploitation is Mississippi’s charge involving child pornography. It also is used in cases in which someone uses a computer or other electronic device to entice a child to meet for sexual activity.

Curlee worked at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center for a little more than two years.

The Army veteran and former military police officer became a corrections officer at the Harrison County jail on April 16, 2011. He was fired June 13, 2014.

The reason for his termination was a personnel matter and is not a matter of public record, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Tuesday.

Curlee previously was a prison guard for the California Department of Corrections and has been a deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department in Louisiana.

Details on the sex-crime charges were not immediately available.

SunHerald.com will provide more information when details are released.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  