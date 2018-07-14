‘Tragic loss’ at Audubon Zoo after jaguar escapes, kills six animals; zoo closed Saturday

The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans said it would be closed Saturday after an adult jaguar escaped its enclosure and killed several animals.
The “tragic loss” occurred after the jaguar escaped about 7:20 a.m., at which point the zoo had not yet been opened to the public. Four alpaca, an emu and a fox in nearby enclosures were killed by the jaguar.
No humans were hurt and the jaguar was brought under control by 8:15 a.m.
An investigation will take place to determine how the jaguar escaped its enclosure.
