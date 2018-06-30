Looking for fun on the Coast the week of Fourth of July? Here's the list.

With the Fourth of July on a Wednesday this year, the fireworks and celebrations will go on all week and two weekends in South Mississippi.
Those who are fortunate to have a long holiday can take the kids to the annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo in Gulfport or to see the Biloxi Shuckers play at MGM Park in Biloxi. The Crab Festival returns with its food and fun in Bay St. Louis and cities across the Coast will shoot off fireworks extravaganzas.
Here's the lineup of entertainment and events:
▪ Through Aug. 7 — Circovia cirque-style show with acrobats, aerialists and dancers at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $12.95 or $40 for package of 4.
▪ June 28-July 3 — Biloxi Shuckers take on the Mobile Baybears at MGM Park, Biloxi. Tickets start at $7
▪ June 29-30 — Air Supply performs at 8 p.m. at IP Casino Resort, Biloxi. Tickets start at $29.
▪ June 29-July 4 — Crab Festival at Our Lady of the Gulf church grounds, 228 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St Louis. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Free admission. Food, music, rides, entertainment.
▪ June 29-July 4 — 71st annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, Barksdale Pavilion at Jones Park, U.S. 90 & 49, Gulfport. Kids' Rodeo on June 30. Gates open at noon daily. Admission: $5 per day; children 5 and under free.
▪ June 30 – Theresa Caputo Live at 7:30 p.m. at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Tickets for the medium and star of the TLC show “Long Island Medium” start at $39.
▪ July 2 — Meet American Heroes from 2-4 p.m. at Beau Rivage Casino, Biloxi. Meet the last surviving Doolittle Raider, Lt. Col. Dick Cole, who was co-pilot under Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle during the surprise raid on Tokyo in 1942, and “Band of Brothers” D-Day Veteran, PFC Bradford Freeman.
▪ July 5 — Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey performs at 8 p.m. at IP Casino Resort, Biloxi. Tickets start at $24.
▪ July 6 — Boy George and Culture Club perform at 8 p.m. at IP Casino Resort, Biloxi. Tickets start at $69.
▪ July 6 — Gary Allen performs at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.95.
▪ July 6 — Long Beach Live Concert Series with Magnolia Bayou, 6-9 p.m. at Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Free.
▪ July 7 — Meet Olivia Rodrigo, “Paige” from Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark from 1-4 p.m. at Gulf Islands Waterpark, 13100 16th St., Gulfport.
▪ July 7 — Ultimate Queen Celebration at 8 p.m. At Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $14.99.
▪ July 8-11 — Biloxi Shuckers vs. Jackson Generals at MGM Park, Biloxi. Tickets start at $7.
Fireworks shows across the Coast
▪ June 30 — 9 p.m. Fireworks come at the end of Freedom Fest Keesler Air Force Base Marina Park from 4-9:30 for all base ID cardholders. Also music, competitions, carnival rides, water slides, games, pontoon boat rides, gladiator joust arena.
▪ July 1 – 9 p.m. over Back Bay Biloxi. IP and Scarlet Pearl casinos co-sponsor the show. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and watch from locations near either casino or on the top floor of the casino parking garages. No outside fireworks allowed.
▪ July 3 – MGM Park, following the Biloxi Shuckers game
▪ July 3 – 8:45 p.m. at Fort Maurepas Park on Front Beach, Ocean Springs. The event begins at 6 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs, play volleyball and kids can enjoy the splash pad.
▪ July 4 – at dark at Beach Company of Pass Christian. Fun and games all day beginning at 10 a.m. at Henderson Avenue and U.S. 90.
▪ July 4 – 8:45 at Jones Park in Gulfport. Best viewing locations are at Jones Park, the municipal marina or on the beach south of U.S. 90 and west of Hewes Avenues. Moses Jetty will close at 6 a.m. for set up. The fireworks-free zone will be from 15th Street to U.S. 49 south of Highway 90. Also view the show from the top of the Coast Transit parking garage at 2015 15th St. for $5 per car. Parking in the garage beings at 4:30 p.m.
▪ July 4 – 9 p.m. in East Biloxi. The 18 minute, $40,000 show is the largest in the Southeast. It's fired from barge near Deer Island and can be seen from Biloxi Lighthouse to Biloxi Bay Bridge. Synchronized to music on FM 105.9. Fireworks free zone from Biloxi Small Craft Harbor near Hard Rock Casino to Oak Street near Harrah's Gulf Coast.
▪ July 4 – 9 p.m. at Beach Park, Pascagoula. Hear music for the show on Magic 93.7.
▪ July 4 – 9 p.m. Destination Waveland starts at 8 a.m. at Garfield Ladner Pier, with live music and food beginning at 2 p.m., and fireworks in the evening.
▪ July 4 — Sunset cruises from 7:30-9:30 p.m. aboard Ship Island Excursions to see the fireworks over Biloxi and Gulfport. $24 adults, $18 children ages 11 and under.
Nearby fireworks
▪ July 3 – 9 p.m. over the Leaf River, Hattiesburg and Petal
▪ July 4 – 9 p.m. over the Mississippi River in New Orleans and viewable from the French Quarter and Woldenberg Park. Synchronized music on Magic 101.9 or WWL AM 870 or FM 105.3
▪ July 4 – at dark hear Battleship Memorial Park, Mobile, Ala.
▪ July 4 – 9 p.m. at Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier in Gulf Shores.
