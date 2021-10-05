Wildlife officials warn of potential deer disease outbreak

Alabama wildlife officials are on the lookout for reports of sick deer after reports of an increase in sickness in neighboring Mississippi.

Employees of the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries are monitoring a potential hemorrhagic disease outbreak among deer in northern Alabama. Officials say that in recent weeks they’ve heard reports of people finding emaciated deer and seeing evidence of it on game cameras.

Hemorrhagic disease is caused by a virus and transmitted by tiny biting insects, WHNT-TV reported. The virus causes internal hemorrhaging and hurts the deer’s ability to eat and digest food, Alabama Deer Program Coordinator Chris cook said. Wildlife officials are more concerned about Chronic Wasting Disease in deer, which does impact humans if the harvested meat is eaten, Cook said.