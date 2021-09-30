University of Alabama extends mask requirement for COVID

The University of Alabama has extended its indoor mask requirement through October 29 to protect against the coronavirus.

Face coverings will continue to be required inside all non-residential campus buildings, including all classrooms and academic buildings, and on campus transportation through that date, the university announced on Wednesday. The policy applies even to people who are vaccinated.

There are some exceptions to the rule. Masks are not required in residence hall rooms or in residential common areas when social distance is practiced.

Masks are also not required during football games at Bryant-Denny Stadium except for fans in enclosed areas such as elevators or club seating.