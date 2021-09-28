Get a flu shot soon, Mississippi health dept. says, ‘especially now with COVID-19’

Seasonal flu shots are now available at all county health departments, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced in a press release Tuesday.

Children and adults who are underinsured or uninsured and who meet certain high-risk criteria, can now get their flu shots at all county health departments. Children under 18 who qualify can also get a flu shot for $10 through the Vaccines for Children program.

Flu shots are also widely available at pharmacies and through private physicians for insured adults. Insurance, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program are accepted for children’s flu shots.

The MSDH recommends annual flu vaccines for everyone 6 months and older as the best protection against the flu.

“We recommend that all Mississippians get their flu shots every year, but especially now with COVID-19,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in the release. “The flu vaccine can be given at the same time — or any time before or after — the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no minimum amount of time you need to wait between these vaccinations.”

Byers said the flu season can begin as early as November and last as long as March, with peaks between December and February.

“We recommend getting vaccinated now before we reach peak flu activity,” he said, and the flu shot is especially important for children, pregnant women, those over 65, and those with underlying health problems.

MSDH does not count each flu case in the state, but does monitor the percentage of patients with flu-like symptoms through a statewide database.

The health department can determine the spread of the flu using this data as well as respiratory samples submitted by health care providers.

In addition to getting a flu shot, the MSDH recommends:

cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing

staying at home when you or your children are sick

wash your hands frequently.

“Wearing a mask in public places also offers additional protection against the flu,” the release said.

Two children died of the flu in Mississippi in 2020, the health department has said.