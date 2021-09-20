Woman struck and killed by truck in Wichita

A 19-year-old woman from a Wichita center that provides services for young people with special needs and developmental disabilities has died after being struck by a truck.

KSNW-TV reports that the accident happened Saturday. Wichita police say the woman ran from a ditch in front of the truck, and the driver was unable to stop.

A statement from Heartspring School said the student left an off-campus home shortly before she was struck. The statement said it was believed that staff at the home were “intently following current protocols set by Heartspring and outside governing bodies.”

The woman's name has not been released.