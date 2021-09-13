Health News

Kentucky wildlife center to reopen, require masks

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort will reopen on Tuesday, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said.

The center had closed last month as the number of coronavirus cases continued to climb. The facility said it was an effort to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 to guests and staff. Officials said the move was precautionary to ensure a safe and educational experience for all visitors.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online beginning on Tuesday. People over age 5 must wear a face mask inside the visitor’s center, regardless of vaccination status, officials said.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Health News

Preds’ arena latest in NHL to require test or vaccination

September 13, 2021 9:28 PM

Business

Worker advocates seek more NC aid as federal benefits expire

September 13, 2021 9:28 PM

Health News

Oregon surpasses 300,000 confirmed and presumed COVID cases

September 13, 2021 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service