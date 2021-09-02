Mississippi chief justice extends order on COVID-19 safety

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph is extending an emergency order to keep COVID-19 precautions in place in the state's courts.

Randolph's order allows judges to postpone jury trials through Oct. 8. It says courts may continue using teleconferences, video conferences and electronic filing. They may also continue using interactive audiovisual equipment to conduct remote hearings for pleas or sentencing in felony cases and for hearings on probation violations.

Randolph issued his first emergency order Aug. 5, and it was set to expire Sept. 10. He said in a news release Thursday that he's extending it because Mississippi has seen “no discernible reduction" in new COVID-19 cases.