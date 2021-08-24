Another setback for Yankees LHP Britton, back on DL (elbow)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole leaves the game as manager Aaron Boone calls for a new pitcher against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) AP

New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton has sustained another injury setback, going on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left elbow.

Speaking before the start of an important two-game series against the first-place Atlanta Braves, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will evaluate Britton's condition over the next few days to determine the best course of action.

Britton had some pain in his elbow before a rained-out game Sunday against the Minnesota Twins. He underwent an MRI that showed “a small strain,” Boone said.

“Now we're in the process of getting a number of opinions to make sure everyone is on the same page about next steps and everything,” Boone said. "We'll probably know more over the next few days in that regard.”

The injury was just the latest in a string of ailments that have plagued Britton this season.

He didn't make his season debut until June 12 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone chip in his left elbow. Then he spent more time on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

“I know how hard he's worked to get back, and the last couple of outings, feeling like he was building some good momentum, so I know he's frustrated," Boone said. “I'm just feeling for him and all he's been through this year.”

The 33-year-old Britton had eight saves and a 1.89 ERA during the pandemic -shortened 2020 season. But he has struggled this season, going 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA and just one save in 22 appearances while falling out of favor for late-inning situations.

Britton is making $13 million this season and the Yankees already picked up his $14 million option for 2022, preventing him from possibly opting out of his contract after last year.

In another injury setback, Miguel Andújar is still dealing with lingering pain from a strained left wrist.

He had played a couple of games on an injury rehab assignment, but was shut down again before the Yankees moved him to the 60-day injured list on Monday.

Andújar has played first base, third base and left field for the Yankees. He has been out since early July and won't be eligible to return now until Sept. 5.

“He's still just feeling a little something in that hand and wrist area,” Boone said. “He saw the doctor again. There's nothing real significant as far as anything that's going to prevent him (from playing) other than fighting through a little bit of pain tolerance. But we'll probably shut him down for at least few more days and kind of let medicine take over.”

Boone said he's hopeful that Andújar can begin another rehab assignment by the end of the week.

In other moves, the Yankees reinstated right-hander Clay Holmes from the COVID-19 injured list and recalled outfielder Jonathan Davis from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

