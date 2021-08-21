Chargers place Nasir Adderly, Ryan Smith on COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers put safety Nasir Adderly and cornerback Ryan Smith on the COVID-19 list Friday.

Adderly missed the first of two joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, which first-year coach Brandon Staley attributed to migraines.

A second-round draft pick in 2019 from Delaware, Adderly started 14 games for the Chargers last season and had 69 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Smith signed a one-year contract with the Chargers in March to help bolster their special teams unit, which struggled badly last season. He made four tackles in 16 games for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, playing 78% of their special teams snaps.

A fourth-round selection in 2016, Smith had 117 tackles, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in five seasons with the Buccaneers.

The Chargers worked out with the 49ers again Friday before breaking training camp.