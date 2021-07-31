Rizzo HR again for Yanks as Marlins’ Mattingly misses game

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo moves away before being hit by a pitch thrown by Miami Marlins starter Trevor Rogers during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Anthony Rizzo homered in his second consecutive game since joining the Yankees, leading New York over Miami 4-2 Saturday on a night Marlins manager Don Mattingly missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Obtained from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Rizzo drove a sinker from reliever Steven Otker near the right field upper deck in the seventh for his 16th homer.

Rizzo also singled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored the go-ahead run. He is 4 for 5 and has reached base eight times in two games with New York.

Mattingly tested positive Saturday. The 60-year-old, a former Yankees captain in his sixth season as Miami's manager, was vaccinated in mid-April and experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the ballpark. Bench coach James Rowson managed the Marlins in Mattingly’s absence.

With the score 2-2 in the fifth, David Hess (2-1) walked Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton, and the runners advanced on Rougned Odor's fly to deep left.

Gary Sánchez struck out, No. 8 hitter Tyler Wade was intentionally walked and Gio Urshela pinch hit for starter Domingo Germán.

Anthony Bender relieved and his first pitch got past catcher Jorge Alfaro. Limited to pinch hitting as he recovers from hamstring tightness, Urshela struck out, ending the inning.

Germán, who took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning in his previous start at Boston and ended with a no-decision, allowed two runs, two hits, struck out five and walked two. He is winless since May 20.

Lucas Luetge (4-1) struck out four of six batters he retired in two scoreless innings. Chad Green followed with a perfect eighth.

Jonathan Loaisiga got his third save in five chances, giving up Brian Anderson's one-out single. Lewin Díaz hit a grounder to a shifted shortstop Gleyber Torres between first and second, and when Anderson stopped, Torres lunged and tagged him with his glove while the ball was in his bare hand.

Torres bounced the throw to Rizzo at first, and a video review overturned the initial out call. With runners on first and second — the Marlins unsuccessfully argued it should have been first and third — Loaisiga struck out Alfaro and got Bryan De La Cruz to ground into a game-ending forceout.

Miami matched its season worst of 16 games under .500 at 44-60.

Odor's RBI single and Sánchez's run-scoring double built a 2-0 lead in the second off Trevor Rogers. Alfaro hit an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch in the fourth.

Activated from the injured list Saturday, Rogers gave up five runs and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. The rookie left-hander, Miami’s representative in the All-Star game, Rogers has not won since June 10.

ROSTER MOVES

The Yankees added LHP Andrew Heaney to the active roster and designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment. Heaney was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline Friday. ... The Marlins added C Alex Jackson, who was acquired from Atlanta Friday, to the active roster. RHP Jordan Holloway was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville and RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu had an MRI that disagnosed a bruised right triceps.. LHP Aroldis Chapman was unavailable because of general body soreness after pitching three times in four days, manager Aaron Boone said. ... RHP Clarke Schmidt (elbow) will continue his rehab assignments at Low-A Tampa.

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (quadriceps) was to pitch in a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola Saturday. ... RHP Pablo López (right rotator cuff strain) threw from 60 feet Friday.

UP NEXT

LHP Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.78) will start the series finale on Sunday while the Marlins have not announced a starter.