Wednesday Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP) — At an Olympics where some of America’s biggest stars have faltered, Caeleb Dressel lived up to the hype.

Dressel claimed the first individual Olympic gold medal of his career with two furious laps of the pool Thursday morning, winning the 100-meter freestyle over defending champion Kyle Chalmers.

Katie Ledecky got another shot at Ariarne Titmus, but this time neither won gold. China knocked off both the Americans and the Australians with a world-record performance in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

All three teams went faster than the previous mark, but it was China that earned the second world record of these games despite a blistering anchor leg from Ledecky.

Dressel’s winning time was an Olympic record of 47.02 seconds — a mere six-hundredths of a second ahead of Chalmers, who had to settle for a silver at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The first three gold medals of Dressel’s career were all in the relays — two in Rio de Janeiro, another in the 4x100 free relay at the Tokyo Games.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby accused ESPN of encouraging other conferences to pick apart the league so Texas and Oklahoma can move to the Southeastern Conference more quickly and without paying a massive buyout.

“I have absolute certainty that they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members,” Bowlsby told The Associated Press after sending a cease-and-desist letter to the network.

The letter addressed to ESPN executive Burke Magnus, President of Programming and Content, said the Big 12 had become aware the network had taken actions “to not only harm the Big 12 Conference but to result in financial benefits for ESPN.”

ESPN, which owns the SEC Network, signed a $3 billion deal with the SEC last year that will give the network the broadcast rights to all the conference’s football games starting in 2024.

The network also has a contract with the Big 12, though it shares those rights with Fox. Those deals expire in 2025.

In the letter, Bowlsby said ESPN has “actively engaged in discussions with at least one other conference regarding that conference inducing additional Members of the Big 12 Conference to leave the Big 12 Conference.”

HEISMAN TROPHY

The NCAA said it will not re-evaluate penalties handed down for infractions cases, a decision that will keep former Southern California running back Reggie Bush from having his 2005 Heisman Trophy victory restored.

Earlier this month, the Heisman Trust said it would return the Heisman to Bush if the NCAA were to reinstate him for the 2005 season.

The NCAA released a statement saying recent changes to rules regarding how athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses still do not permit “pay-for-play type arrangements.”

Bush had his Heisman victory vacated after the NCAA ruled he received impermissible benefits while playing at USC. The games Bush played in for USC in 2005 were also vacated because he was deemed ineligible due to the NCAA violations.

When the NCAA lifted its restrictions on athletes earning money for things like endorsements and personal appearances on July 1, Bush made a public appeal for his Heisman to be returned.

BASEBALL

The New York Yankees reached a deal to get All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced and was subject to approval of medical records of the players involved.

— By AP Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four Washington Nationals players and eight staffers tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The postponement came one day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited a game against Philadelphia in the first inning following his positive test for the virus.

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Turner was among four players who tested positive. He didn’t identify the others.

Martinez said all but one of those who tested positive have been vaccinated. Those who tested positive have either no symptoms or minor symptoms, such as a head cold, the manager said.

It was the ninth MLB game called off this year because of coronavirus concerns.

The Nationals-Phillies matchup was scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks for two prospects.

The 32-year-old Escobar made his first All-Star game this season and is batting .246 with 22 homers. The switch-hitter should be a valuable and versatile piece for the Brewers, who lead the NL Central.

MIAMI (AP) — Buried in last place in the NL East, the Miami Marlins made an impact on the AL West race with two trades.

Miami sent right-handed reliever Yimi García to the Houston Astros, and traded outfielder Starling Marte to the Oakland Athletics.

The Astros sent outfielder Bryan De La Cruz and right-hander Austin Pruitt to Miami. First-place Houston began the day with a six-game lead over Oakland in the AL West.

Oakland gave up left-hander Jesús Luzardo for Marte. The Marlins will cover nearly all of Marte’s remaining contract for 2021, and he can become a free agent after this season.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds kept adding arms to their struggling bullpen by acquiring right-hander Mychal Givens from the Colorado Rockies for pitching prospects Case Williams and Noah Davis.

HOCKEY

OTTAWA (AP) — The Ottawa Senators signed coach D.J. Smith to a two-year extension that keeps him behind the bench through the 2023-24 season. The team also holds an option for the following year.

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike D’Antoni is leaving the Brooklyn Nets, forcing Steve Nash to make another change on his coaching staff.

Nash announced the 70-year-old D’Antoni’s decision in a statement, saying having the two-time NBA Coach of the Year as an assistant was “invaluable” in his first season as coach.

The Nets already lost one assistant this offseason when Ime Udoka left to become Boston Celtics coach. David Vanterpool was hired to replace him.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s announced plans to unveil a statue of Hall of Fame basketball coach Lou Carnesecca this fall in the on-campus arena that bears his name.

The 96-year-old Carnesecca won 526 games in 24 years as head coach at St. John’s, most in program history. He guided the school to 18 NCAA Tournaments, including a trip to the 1985 Final Four, and its fifth NIT championship in 1989.

HORSE RACING

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs announced three capital improvement projects over the next three years, including two totaling $135 million, for the home of the Kentucky Derby.