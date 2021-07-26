Masks required in St. Louis as COVID-19 cases rise

Mask mandates took effect again in the St. Louis area Monday amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases spurred by the delta variant.

Masks now are mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation in St. Louis city and St. Louis County for everyone age 5 or older — even for those who are vaccinated.

Masking outdoors is strongly encouraged, especially in group settings.

The decision comes as both of Missouri’s urban areas see a big uptick in coronavirus hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri.