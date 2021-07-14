Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Cullman Times. July 13, 2021.

Editorial: Good news for vets

The standard treatment for veterans with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been pharmaceuticals and therapy, but in good news for veterans and other sufferers of PTSD, there is a push now to consider other forms of treatments that don’t require a monthly prescription.

Locally, Saving Forgotten Warriors (SFW) and VFW Post 2214 are paying for and arranging stellate ganglion block (SGB) procedures for veterans. Since the program started in January, 2020, 170 local veterans have received the SGB shot. It “resets” the central nervous system, which controls the “fight or flight” instinct. It’s administered into the neck, and, according to the research published in the JAMA Psychiatry, has shown to provide “a significant difference” for sufferers of PTSD.

According to VFW Post Commander Brian Monk, the lives of 15 veterans have been saved locally because of the treatment.

The Veterans Administration has not cleared the treatment to be used on veterans, but there is a bill in Congress that, if passed, would require the VA to offer it as a treatment. So far the bill has not gotten out of committee.

On Friday, state Senator Garlan Gudger and state Rep. Randall Shedd announced a pilot project in their districts. The state allocated $200,000 in the upcoming budget to provide veterans in a nine-county area with SGB treatments. WellStone will be arranging the appointments at a clinic in Birmingham and also collecting data on the effectiveness of the treatment.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville is also championing a bill that would allow veterans to try hyperbaric oxygen treatment if traditional treatments have not worked and the veteran is suicidal. Hyperbaric oxygen treatment is used to treat decompression sickness and other conditions, such as wounds and infections that won’t heal. Tuberville’s approach of authorizing this treatment only after other treatments have failed is a prudent one, as more studies on its effectiveness at treating PTSD are needed.

It is important to point out that these are treatments, not cures, and therapy is still recommended for those who suffer from post traumatic stress. There is also nothing wrong with taking prescription medications to help offset the effects of trauma; however, having options other than medications is a good thing for the estimated 8 million Americans who suffer from PTSD.

We commend Sen. Tuberville and our local legislative delegation for pushing for wider treatment options for veterans.

___

Decatur Daily. July 13, 2021.

Editorial: Secrecy in Blakely trial inexcusable

The Issue

In an intolerable start to the corruption trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, jury selection began in secret. While the judge ultimately opened the proceedings Tuesday afternoon, it is unfortunate that it took a court filing from The Daily and other media outlets before transparency prevailed.

Open criminal court proceedings are a fundamental component of our court system, a system that at its core recognizes that jurors — members of the public — are the ultimate arbiters of justice. Whatever may be the case in Russia or China, in America the First and Sixth amendments to the U.S. Constitution and numerous court rulings have made clear that the transparency of criminal proceedings is paramount.

As far back as 1908, the Alabama Supreme Court noted the “universal policy underlying the judicial systems of this country (that) secrecy in the exercise of judicial power … is not tolerable or justifiable.”

This fundamental precept is especially important in public corruption trials such as the one that began Monday in the prosecution of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. Unlike most criminal trials, prosecutions for the alleged corruption of a public official are focused not on a single victim, but on the betrayal of the public trust.

It was therefore startling when the public that was allegedly betrayed was barred Monday and part of Tuesday from viewing jury selection as Blakely’s trial began.

In those rare occasions where courts have upheld limited closure of court proceedings, the Alabama Supreme Court has emphasized that it should only be after the trial judge articulates in an order “specific, on-the-record findings demonstrating that closure is essential to preserve higher values and the closure order is narrowly tailored to serve those interests.”

No such order had been issued explaining the decision as of Tuesday, despite the fact the retired judge who ordered the secret proceedings has served 30 years on the bench, including 12 on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Judge Pamela Baschab, appointed to preside over the trial after the elected Limestone County judges recused themselves, opened the proceedings to the public late Tuesday after Tennessee Valley Media, which includes The Decatur Daily, joined other media outlets in filing a motion asking that the proceedings be open to the public.

The Alabama Supreme Court in a 1993 ruling regarding the closure of pretrial proceedings reiterated precedent that “since the development of trial by jury, the process of selection of jurors has presumptively been a public process with exceptions only for good cause shown.”

“Conducting pretrial criminal proceedings in an atmosphere of secrecy is offensive to the general public and undermines the public trust essential to an effective judicial system,” the justices wrote.

The U.S. Supreme Court also has weighed in on the issue. In a case dealing specifically with jury selection, the court in 1984 noted that colonial courts adopted the British practice of ensuring that jurors were selected in the open, a practice that continues. “Openness thus enhances both the basic fairness of the criminal trial and the appearance of fairness so essential to public confidence in the system,” the court explained.

Trust was especially undermined in this case, where Blakely — who in his 10th term is the longest serving sheriff in the state — faces multiple felony counts alleging he stole campaign donations, got interest-free loans and solicited money from employees. Prosecutors have tied these charges to Blakely’s alleged gambling habit.

But some Limestone County residents are no doubt suspicious of the charges. Is Blakely, a rare Democratic official in north Alabama, the target of a politically motivated prosecution by a Republican attorney general as the sheriff’s lawyers have suggested?

The people cannot be expected to have faith in a system that’s hidden from them. Regardless of the ultimate verdict, a process begun in secret will shake the public’s confidence that justice prevailed. We applaud the court for opening the proceedings after a motion was filed, but it is unfortunate the proceedings began behind closed doors.

END