Health News

11 finalists to submit proposals for state COVID memorial

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky

Eleven finalists have been selected to submit in-depth proposals that will outline their design for a memorial to honor Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

A panel of experts from state government and local art organizations selected the finalists from a group of more than 80 applicants.

Beshear is forming a Team Kentucky Memorial Community Advisory Panel to select the final design. The panel will include health care workers, first responders, COVID-19 survivors and family members of those who have died. For more information and to apply to be on the panel, visit tah.ky.gov.

  Comments  

Health News

Kentucky agency asks more residents to remove bird feeders

July 09, 2021 3:00 AM

Health News

Flags from Kentucky Capitol’s COVID-19 memorial available

July 09, 2021 3:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service