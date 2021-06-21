Weekend Sports in Brief

GOLF

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm became the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open. Two monumental birdie putts clinched it.

Rahm birdied his final two holes to shoot a 4-under 67 and win the U.S. Open by a shot over Luis Oosthuizen.

Trailing Oosthuizen by a shot when he stepped to the 17th tee, Rahm tied for the lead with a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4. He hit his second shot on the par-5 18th hole into a bunker right of the green and blasted it out to 18 feet.

Rahm curled the putt into the hole and pumped his fist as the crowd roared. He becomes a major champion for the first time on his first Father’s Day since son Kepa was born before the Masters.

The victory comes three weeks after Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull out of the Memorial with a six-shot lead.

Oosthuizen still had a chance after Rahm’s closing birdie, but bogeyed No. 17 after pulling his tee shot left into the canyon. He birdied No. 18 to shoot a 70 and finish at 5 under.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season, closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The Gainbridge LPGA winner in February, Korda finished at 25-under 263 to break the tournament record at Blythefield Country Club. She shot a career-best 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.

The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, won her fifth tour title.

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open will admit up to 32,000 fans each day for next month’s tournament at Royal St. George’s, the R&A said Saturday.

The figure was announced after the R&A confirmed the Open would be included in the government’s plan to allow some events, like the Wimbledon tennis tournament, to take place with higher capacities than otherwise permitted under coronavirus rules.

NHL

NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct Saturday, becoming the fourth blue-liner to win the award.

The 27-year-old from Denver received 73 of 100 first-place votes submitted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was second, followed by Toronto forward Auston Matthews.

MONTREAL (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon was placed in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Golden Knights provided no other updates except to say Sunday that McCrimmon is following NHL and local health protocols.

The test result was revealed hours before the Golden Knights beat the Canadiens 2-1 in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff semifinals at Montreal. The series is tied 2-2.

AUTO RACING

LEBANON, TENN. (AP) — Kyle Larson went to victory lane for the fourth consecutive week after a dominating run in the first Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Larson led 264 of 300 laps Sunday to score his third consecutive win in a points race, fourth straight including last weekend’s All-Star race.

Rick Hendrick’s cars have now been to victory lane six consecutive weeks.

Nashville Superspeedway re-opened this weekend after a decade of dormancy to host the first Cup race in the Nashville-area in 37 years. The winner then at the Fairgrounds was Geoff Bodine in the No. 5 Chevrolet, same as Larson.

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Busch raced to his 100th career Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway, where he won for the fourth time.

Busch led seven times for 123 laps and beat Justin Allgaier in overtime for his third victory in three Xfinity races this season. His 100th win in his 360th career start is a nearly 28% winning percentage.

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Alex Palou sailed past Josef Newgarden with two laps remaining Sunday to win at Road America and reclaim the IndyCar points lead as Team Penske lost its third consecutive race because of a late caution.

Newgarden started from the pole and led 32 of the 55 laps until Ed Jones’ spin brought out the yellow with four to go. Newgarden got a good jump on the restart but Palou dipped left and sped around him for the lead.

Newgarden appeared to have a mechanical problem and plummeted from the lead to a 21st-place finish.

TRACK AND FIELD

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Rudy Winkler won the hammer at the U.S. track and field trials with an American record throw.

Winkler’s second toss of 271 feet, 4 inches (82.71 meters) eclipsed the national record of 270-9 (82.52) set by Lance Deal in 1996.

The 26-year-old Winkler will be heading to the Tokyo Games along with runner-up Daniel Haugh and third-place finisher Alex Young.

OLYMPICS

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.

Hubbard was among five weightlifters confirmed for New Zealand’s team for the Tokyo Games.

She will also be the oldest weightlifter at the Games and will be ranked fourth in the women’s heavyweight division. Hubbard won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and gold in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa. She competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but sustained a serious injury that set back her career.

TOKYO (AP) — A member of Uganda’s Olympic team has tested positive for the coronavirus and was barred entry into Japan, in the first detected infection among arriving athletes for the Tokyo Games opening in five weeks.

The eight other members of the team left early Sunday by chartered bus for host town Osaka, central Japan, where COVID-19 cases are still being reported.

The athletes, arriving late Saturday at Tokyo’s Narita airport, were all fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jabs and had negative PCR tests before boarding, the Asahi newspaper reported, quoting an anonymous Cabinet Secretariat official.

The team member who tested positive was not identified.

OBITUARY

NEW DELHI (AP) — Milkha Singh, one of India’s first sport superstars and ace sprinter who overcame a childhood tragedy to become the country’s most celebrated athlete, has died. He was 91.

Singh’s family said he died late Friday of complications from COVID-19 in a hospital in the northern city of Chandigarh.

Popularly known as “the Flying Sikh,” Singh was the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the 400m division in 1958. He narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal, finishing fourth at the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Games.

Singh represented India at the Olympics in 1956, 1960 and 1964.