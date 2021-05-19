Tuition at Kansas colleges likely to stay about the same

Kansas college students may pay generally the same tuition in the fall semester than they did this year, if the Kansas Board of Regents approves tuition proposals submitted Wednesday by the state's public universities.

If the proposals are approved next month, it would be the third straight year with little or no increase in tuition for Kansas public university students.

Most colleges proposed keeping existing costs for 2021. Kansas State University sought a $57 increase for in-state students and Emporia State proposed a nearly 30% cut in out-of-state tuition, The Kansas City Star reported.

In 2019, the regents denied requests to increase tuition and fees, saying the universities needed to be more affordable for Kansas students.

And in 2020, the University of Kansas and Kansas State University stayed essentially the same, while other public universities approved increases of less than $100 per semester for in-state students and less than $300 for out-of-state students.

The stagnant tuition proposals come despite concerns about budget shortfalls from the coronavirus pandemic.

State lawmakers last month granted public universities an additional $15 million in one-time money. Colleges also are anticipating an influx of federal coronavirus relief.