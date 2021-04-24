“Bo Bikes Bama” marks 10 years with virtual ride

Auburn University Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson is marking a decade of fundraising bicycle rides to help victims of the 2011 tornado outbreak that devastated much of Alabama.

The 10th annual “Bo Bikes Bama” event will be held on Saturday in a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than riding through the state as a group, participants this year will join in through an online platform with simulated group rides.

“Ride wherever you can, raise how much you can because it's all for a good cause,” Jackson said in a video posted on social media.

A small, VIP group ride through Auburn and Opelika was planned for Friday with safety precautions.

The first “Bo Bikes Bama” was held after dozens of twisters killed about 250 people and wiped out entire communities on April 27, 2011. An announcement by organizers says the rides have raised more than $2 million in all for the Governor's Emergency Relief Fund, which has helped build community safe rooms, repair homes and provide other assistance.