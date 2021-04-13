Kentucky pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Kentucky will adhere to a pause in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday as he urged people to sign up for the other vaccination options.

“We have very little J&J vaccine in Kentucky, compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines," the governor said on social media. "Those vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — are still entirely safe and are incredibly effective.”

The Bluegrass State paused using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the federal government investigates reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The CDC and FDA announced Tuesday they recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as they review data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.

Beshear urged Kentuckians to follow through on appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

On Monday, the Democratic governor pledged to lift capacity restrictions at most businesses and venues once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first COVID-19 shot, offering an incentive to accelerate the vaccination pace. Beshear estimated Monday that about 1.6 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.