Hawaii quarantines 81 football players due to COVID-19 cases

The University of Hawaii on Tuesday placed 81 football players in quarantine after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

Most players will quarantine at their places of residence, the school said in a news release. Thirteen players who live on campus will move off-campus temporarily. None of the eight who have tested positive live on campus or have in-person classes this semester.

The team started a month-long spring practice on March 25. But the team will put practice on hold until April 14, when the quarantine is finished.

The university's athletic department's medical team and academic support staff will monitor the quarantined players.

A total of 33 UH student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.