Customers at Pascagoula restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A, health dept. says

Two employees at a Pascagoula restaurant have been diagnosed with hepatitis A, and the Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that customers who ate there in the past month may have been exposed.

Those who ate at Brady’s Steaks and Seafood at 3801 Magnolia St. in Pascagoula between March 1 and April 3 may have been exposed, the health department said.

“At this time, there is no indication of an ongoing risk associated with the restaurant,” according to the press release from MSDH.

Customers should watch for possibly symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if they become ill, the advisory said.

“The risk of transmission of hepatitis A in this situation is likely very low,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

“However, as a precaution, we recommend that anyone who ate food from this restaurant within the last two weeks should consider getting a hepatitis A vaccination if they have not done so already,” he said.

A vaccination can prevent hepatitis A only if given within 14 days of exposure.

Vaccinations are free for those who may have eaten at the restaurant within the last two week and are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Jackson County Health Department, 46000 Lt. Eugene J. Majure Drive, Pascagoula.

All individuals who may have been exposed between March 1 and April 3 should watch for any possible symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if they become ill, he said.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that causes fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), abdominal pain and dark colored urine, the advisory said.

It usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool (feces) from an infected person.

“The management and staff of Brady’s are fully cooperating with MSDH to prevent illnesses as a result of this exposure,” Byers said.

To prevent the spread of hepatitis A, carefully wash hands with soap and water, including under the fingernails, after using the bathroom or changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food.