Kentucky reports 587 more COVID-19 cases

Kentucky reported nearly 590 new coronavirus cases Saturday and 20 more virus-related deaths, while the statewide rate of positive cases fell slightly.

Twelve of the 20 newly reported deaths were discovered through the state’s ongoing audit of deaths from prior months, according to the report. Kentucky's virus-related death toll rose to at least 6,149 since the pandemic started.

With 587 more COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, the total number of confirmed cases statewide surpassed 429,000, the state said.

Kentucky’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases was at 3% Saturday.

Nearly 370 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 89 people in intensive care units.