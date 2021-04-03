Texas to receive 2.5 million more coronavirus vaccine doses

An additional 2.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine is to arrive in Texas next week, according to the state health department.

More than 1 million first doses will be sent to vaccination sites in 200 counties and about 900,000 first and second doses will go to pharmacies, health and dialysis centers, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday.

The remaining doses are for people awaiting a second dose.

The department said the state has administered more than 11.8 million doses of the vaccine and the federal Centers for Disease Control reports 27% of the state's population has received at least one dose.

All Texans 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

The health department has reported more than 2.4 million virus cases since the pandemic began and 47,639 deaths. The death toll in Texas is the third highest in the nation, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state health department on Friday reported 2,928 people hospitalized, down from a high of more than 14,000 in January.