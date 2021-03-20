Hot Rod Charlie wins Louisiana Derby by 2 lengths

Hot Rod Charlie led wire to wire to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by two lengths over Midnight Bourbon Saturday and earn 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby.

The major prep race for Triple Crown hopefuls was run in front of a mostly empty clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Ground Race Course because of crowd restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trained by Leandro Mora and with jockey Joel Rosario aboard, Hot Rod Charlie went off at 7-1 and ran 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.06. He paid $7.80, $4.40 and $3.60.

The Steve Asmussen-trained Midnight Bourbon, with Joe Talamo aboard, earned 40 points and paid $7.20 and $4.40.

Long-shot O Besos, who went off at 28-1 finished third and paid $7.80.

Morning line favorite Mandaloun, who went off at 6-5, was third going into the final turn but faded to finish sixth.