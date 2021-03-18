New mass vaccination site at Hynes Convention Center opens

Massachusetts' latest coronavirus mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston's Back Bay held a soft opening Thursday and plans to be fully operational on Monday.

The Hynes site is replacing Fenway Park, which the Red Sox need for the start of baseball season on April 1. The two sites will overlap for a while with Fenway expected to keep operating until March 27.

About 500 shots a day will be given out at the Hynes at first, with plans to boost that to about 9,000 per day, making it the largest mass vaccination site in the state, according CIC Health, which is running the site.

Medical oversight is being provided by the Mass General Brigham health care organization.

CIC says by the time the Fenway site closes, it will have given out about 55,000 COVID-19 shots.

CIC also operates mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium and the Reggie Lewis Center.

The two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the Hynes site, but that may change later depending on the vaccine supply the state receives.

The Hynes is easily accessible by public transportation and people who drive to the site for their appointment will be offered up to two hours of free parking in the Prudential Center Garage.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week at first, with expanded weekday hours planned.