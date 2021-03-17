6 fatalities reported during Daytona Beach’s Bike Week

Six people died in accidents involving motorcycles during the annual Bike Week in Daytona Beach, police said.

In addition, multiple bikes suffered serious injuries in crashes and were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

All of the injury and trauma figures haven't been tallied, but Halifax Health Medical Center spokesman John Guthrie told the newspaper “it may be a record-breaking week, unfortunately.”

On Sunday, the final day of Bike Week, a 39-year-old woman from Seabrook, New Hampshire, was killed when the motorcycle she was a passenger on was rear-ended by another vehicle, said Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan.

Early the next morning, motorists found a 42-year-old motorcyclist dead in a roadway following a single-motorcycle crash, police said.

Other deaths during the event included a 57-year-old man who lost control of his motorcycle on March 5; a 33-year-old rider killed March 10; a 59-year-old man from Signal Hill, California, killed March 11; and a South Carolina man killed March 14.

Last year, there were also six Bike Week fatalities. In 2019, there was one, the newspaper reported.