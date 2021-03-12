Thursday’s Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has fined Meyers Leonard $50,000, the maximum allowed by league policy, and suspended him from using all Miami Heat facilities and activities for one week in response to his use of an anti-Semitic term.

Commissioner Adam Silver, in announcing those sanctions, also said that he believes Leonard “is genuinely remorseful” for using the slur.

Leonard will also be required by the league to participate in a cultural diversity program. He has already met with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish organization that works to stop extremism and delivers anti-bias education.

It was not immediately clear how the penalties issued by the NBA would affect Leonard’s standing with the team going forward. The Heat, within hours of the video coming out, said Leonard would be away from the team indefinitely.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Rockets say they are attempting to trade disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker.

Tucker traveled with the Rockets to Sacramento for their game against the Kings but did not play and was on his way back to Houston before the game ended.

“I was under the assumption that he was going to be playing tonight,” coach Stephen Silas said following the Rockets’ 125-105.

Tucker, 35, is in the final season of a $31.8 million, four-year deal. The veteran forward has been pushing for a trade for the past few weeks and had grown increasingly frustrated by the organization’s apparent lack of attempts to make a deal happen.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will experiment with several rule changes in the minor leagues this season, including an automated strike zone, restrictions on defensive positioning and larger bases.

The league said in a statement the “changes being tested are designed to increase action on the basepaths, create more balls in play, improve the pace and length of games, and reduce player injuries.”

The league’s automatic ball-strike system will be used at some Low-A Southeast League games, the closest that computer umpires have come to the majors. ABS has already been used in the independent Atlantic League and the Arizona Fall League. It got mixed reviews from players, with complaints about how the TrackMan system grades breaking pitches down in the zone.

Infielders at Double-A will have to keep both feet in the infield at the start of every play. While a defensive team must have at least four players within the outer boundary of the infield dirt, there won’t be a ban on shifting three or more defenders to either side of second base, although the league may experiment with such a rule pending results of the initial experiment.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and ended its season after a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.

The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled. Duke had won its first two tournament games, but finished just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.

Athletic director Kevin White said that Duke’s season is over, ending the Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Blue Devils entered the week knowing that they likely needed to win the ACC Tournament to extend the NCAA streak dating back to 1996 was likely on the line.

PRO FOOTBALL

HOUSTON (AP) — Running back Mark Ingram has agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced.

The addition of Ingram gives Houston’s running game a much-needed boost after the Texans averaged the second-fewest yards rushing a game last season that included a weak year from David Johnson.

Ingram, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2009, spent the last two seasons with the Ravens. The 31-year-old Ingram ran for 1,018 yards in 2019 but managed just 299 yards rushing last season when he missed five games with an ankle injury and slipped to third-string.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills re-signed linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year contract, less than a week before the starter was eligible to become a free agent.

The signing comes a day after the Bills freed up more than $14.4 million in space under the salary cap by releasing receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

Milano had been preparing to test free agency, which opens Wednesday, after believing the Bills wouldn’t be able to match the offers he anticipated attracting on the open market.

OLYMPICS

GENEVA (AP) — China strengthened its relationship with the International Olympic Committee by offering to pay for vaccines for athletes as criticism of the 2022 Winter Games host country continues.

The IOC entered into a partnership with the Chinese Olympic committee to buy and provide vaccines for people taking part in the upcoming games in both Tokyo and Beijing.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the IOC would “pay for extra doses” for Olympic and Paralympic participants. The Tokyo Olympics are set to open on July 23, and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing are scheduled for February.

The agreement is a reputational win for China when its own Olympics have been severely criticized.

Activists have tried to brand it the “Genocide Games” because of China’s detention of its Uyghur people in prison camps. Pro-democracy campaigners have also linked the Olympics to protests about Hong Kong and Tibet.