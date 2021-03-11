University of Kentucky to hold in-person commencements

Kentucky's flagship university says it will hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.

It will be the first in-person commencements at the University of Kentucky since December 2019, President Eli Capilouto said in a statement. The school held virtual ceremonies last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commencement ceremonies are planned at Rupp Arena over the weekend of May 14-May 16, the statement said.

“In the interest of health and safety, several ceremonies will take place over the course of these three days,” Capilouto said in a campus letter.

All 2020 graduates are invited to participate along with May 2021 graduates, the letter said.

The ceremonies will follow health and safety protocols, including face masks requirements and physical distancing. Seating will be limited, and each graduate will be allowed a maximum of four guests.

The school will also offer a virtual option for students and the in-person ceremonies will be live-streamed, the statement said.