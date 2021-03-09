Over 2M doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Washington

More than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Washington since mid-December, officials said Monday evening.

“I am so grateful for the tireless efforts of our partners on the ground, including local health jurisdictions, community health centers, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and so many others. The successes we are seeing are a testament to their hard work over the past few months,” state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a statement.

As of Monday, officials say the 1,400 provider facilities giving vaccines in the state have given 2,065,762 shots. That’s more than 80% of doses delivered to the state.

The state on Friday said it had reached its goal of giving more than 45,000 doses of vaccine per day.

“As our race to vaccinate Washingtonians as quickly and equitably as possible continues, these accomplishments are further proof that hope is on the horizon,” Shah said.