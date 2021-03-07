SC charter schools get extra $9 million because of pandemic

The South Carolina Senate has agreed to send an extra $9 million to public charter school in the state because of additional expenses in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate unanimously approved the proposal Thursday, which had already passed the House in January.

But senators made a slight change in the bill saying the money could not be used for raises for administrators, so the House must give its approval again.

The Public Charter School District told lawmakers it needs the extra money because its enrollment and other expenses increased significantly during the pandemic.

There are about three dozen charter schools across South Carolina that are under the statewide Public Charter School District and the Charter Institute at Erskine College. They have about 40,000 students.