Houston Texans release 18-year veteran quarterback McCown

The Houston Texans released veteran quarterback Josh McCown on Monday, likely ending his 18-year NFL career.

The Texans signed the 41-year-old in November, but he did not appear in a game. McCown joined the Texans after spending the early part of the season on the Eagles practice squad, a job that allowed him to stay at his home in Texas because of the pandemic instead of reporting to Philadelphia.

He last appeared in a game in January 2020 when he took over for an injured Carson Wentz in Philadelphia’s 17-9 playoff loss to Seattle.

McCown spent the 2020 season with the Eagles after playing the previous two seasons for the Jets. He spent four seasons with the Cardinals after they drafted him in the third round in 2002 and has also played for the Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers and Browns.

He’s played 102 games and thrown for 17,731 yards and 98 touchdowns in his career.

Also, on Monday, the Texans signed cornerback Cornell Armstrong and running backs Dontrell Hilliard and Buddy Howell to contract extensions. The team did not release details of the deals.

Armstrong spent his first season with the Dolphins after they drafted him in the sixth round in 2018. He’s been with the Texans for the past two seasons, appearing in 15 games with no starts.

Hilliard played with the Browns from 2018 until December when the Texans claimed him off waivers. He appeared in two games for Houston but did not have a carry last season.

Howell has been with the Texans since 2018 and has appeared in 45 games in three seasons. He had a career-high 16 carries for 64 yards last season.