Super seniors: Extra year changes look for football rosters

The Associated Press asked each FBS program how many scholarship super seniors they expect to have on their rosters heading into spring practice. Super seniors are defined as players who would have been out of eligibility after the 2020 season, but are taking advantage of the NCAA granting an extra year to all fall athletes because of the pandemic.

Super seniors will not count against team's 85-scholarship limit next season. The numbers for each team are subject to change. Service academy players were not eligible to return as super seniors.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Cincinnati - 6. Notable: CB Coby Bryant, who led team in interceptions with four.

East Carolina - 9.

Houston - 10.

Memphis - 7.

Navy - 0.

SMU - 11. Notable: Second team all-AAC OL Hayden Howerton.

Temple - 11.

Tulane - 8.

Tulsa - 14. Notable: Leading receiver Keylon Stokes.

UCF - 6. Notable: Transfer WR Brandon Johnson from Tennessee.

Total: 82.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERNCE

Boston College - 10. Notable: OLs Ben Petrula, Zion Johnson.

Clemson - 6. Notable: LB James Skalski, S Nolan Turner.

Duke - 3.

Florida State - 10. Notable: Transfers QB McKenzie Milton (UCF), DE Keir Thomas (South Carolina), DE Jermaine Johnson (Georgia).

Georgia Tech - 7.

Louisville - 9.

Miami - 6. Notable: QB D’Eriq King, fourth in the ACC in total offense (293.1 yards per game).

North Carolina - 5.

North Carolina State - 3

Pittsburgh - 12. Notable: QB Kenny Pickett, four-year starter.

Syracuse - 8.

Virginia - 8. Notable. S Joey Blount, 219 tackles and six INTs in his career.

Virginia Tech - 7.

Wake Forest - 8.

Total: 102.

BIG TEN

Illinois - 17. Notable: OLs Doug Kramer, Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe.

Indiana - 8. Notable. Leading receiver WR Ty Fryfogle.

Iowa - 3.

Maryland - 1.

Michigan - 1.

Michigan State - 5.

Minnesota - 10.

Nebraska - 7. Notable: Leading tackler LB JoJo Doman.

Northwestern - 4.

Ohio State - 5. Notable: All-America DT Haskell Garrett, OT Thayer Munford.

Penn State - 3.

Purdue - 4.

Rutgers - 13. Notable: LB Olakunle Fatukasi, who led the conference in tackles per game (11.22).

Wisconsin - 7. Notable: WRs Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis.

Total: 88.

BIG 12

Baylor - 9.

Iowa State - 7. Notable: All-Big 12 DB Greg Eisworth, OT Sean Foster.

Kansas State - 5. Notable: QB Skylar Thompson, who has accounted for 52 career touchdowns.

Kansas - 8.

Oklahoma - 9.

Oklahoma State - 6. Notable: Leading tackler LB Malcolm Rodriguez.

TCU - 4.

Texas - 7.

Texas Tech - 10. Notable: DB Eric Monroe, LB Colin Schooler.

Wes Virginia - 4.

Total: 69.

CONFERENCE USA

Charlotte - 8.

Florida Atlantic - 18. Notable: CB Zyon Gilbert.

Florida International - 14.

Louisiana Tech - 10.

Marshall - 15. Notable: all-C-USA TE Xavier Gaines.

Middle Tennessee State - 12. Notable: S Reed Blankenship, 309 career tackles.

North Texas - 6.

Old Dominion - 8.

Rice - 5.

Southern Mississippi - 15.

UAB - 12. Notable: All-C-USA LB Kris Moll.

UTEP - n/a.

Total: 123.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Akron - n/a.

Ball State - 16. Notable: Leading receiver WR Justin Hall and LB Anthony Epke, who led the team in sacks.

Bowling Green - 7.

Buffalo - 13.

Central Michigan - 8.

Eastern Michigan - 12.

Kent State - 15. Notable: QB Dustin Crum, who led the MAC in total offense per game at 355.3 yards.

Miami - 7.

Northern Illinois - 5.

Ohio - 11. Notable: RB De’Montre Tuggle, who averaged 134.33 yards rushing per game.

Toledo - 16.

Western Michigan - 11.

Total: 121

MOUNTAIN WEST

Air Force - 0.

Boise State - 8.

Colorado State - 13.

Fresno State - 12. Notable: Leading rusher RB Ronnie Rivers.

Hawaii - 14.

New Mexico - 14.

Nevada - 11. Notable. Second team all-Mountain West LB Lawson Hall.

San Diego State - 10. Notable: RB Greg Bell, second leading rusher in conference.

San Jose State - 12. Notable: QB Nick Starkel.

Wyoming - 7.

UNLV - 11. Notable: Leading rusher RB Charles Williams.

Utah State - 19.

Total: 131.

PAC-12

Arizona - 11.

Arizona State - 14. Notable: Second team all-Pac-12 CB Chase Lucas.

California - 10.

Colorado - 3. Notable: All-Pac-12 LB Nate Landman.

Oregon - 8.

Oregon State - 10.

Southern California - 14. Notable: Leading rusher RB Vavae Maleapeai.

Stanford - 3.

UCLA - 6.

Utah - 11. Notable: DLs Hauati Pututau, Maxs Tupai.

Washington - 6.

Washington State - 9.

Total: 105.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Alabama - 2.

Arkansas - 10. Notable: LB Drew Morgan, who led the nation in tackles per game (12.33).

Auburn - 2.

Florida - 5.

Georgia - 3.

Kentucky - 9.

LSU - 6. Notable: DLs Andre Anthony, Glen Logan, Neil Farrell Jr.

Mississippi - 10. Notable: Leading returning receiver WR Dontario Drummond

Mississippi State - 5.

Missouri - 12.

South Carolina - 7.

Tennessee - 11.

Texas A&M - 7. Notable: DLs Jayden Peavy, Micheal Clemons.

Vanderbilt - 5.

Total: 94.

SUN BELT

Appalachian State - 13. Notable: WR Corey Sutton, OG Baer Hunter.

Arkansas State - 11.

Coastal Carolina - 12.

Georgia Southern - 10.

Georgia State - 10.

Louisiana Lafayette - 9. Notable: QB Levi Lewis, third in Sun Belt in total offense (237.2 yards per game).

Louisiana-Monroe - n/a.

South Alabama - 8.

Texas State - 12.

Troy - 13.

Total: 98

INDEPENDENTS

Army - 0.

BYU - 1.

Connecticut - 5.

Liberty - 15.

Massachusetts - 3.

New Mexico State - n/a.

Notre Dame - 2. Notable: K Jonathan Doerer, who is 32 for 43 on field-goal attempts the last two seasons.

Total: 26.