Texas coronavirus hospitalizations at lowest since November

Hospitalizations in Texas due to the coronavirus dropped on Sunday to their lowest level since mid-November, according to data released Sunday by state health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 7,146 hospitalizations. That is the lowest it has been since the 7,083 hospitalizations on Nov. 12. Hospitalizations have been steadily dropping since mid-January.

There were an additional 130 COVID-19 deaths and more than 4,259 new cases, the department reported.

Texas has had more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, and more than 42,000 deaths due to COVID-19, the third highest death count in the United States, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project and Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has fallen from nearly 18,980 per day to nearly 5,041 and the average of daily deaths has dropped from 305.7 per day to 127.3, according to the the COVID Tracking Project data.

During the past two weeks, the rolling average of daily new cases in Texas has fallen by 13,354, a decrease of 75.9%, according to the Johns Hopkins figures.