6N: France players Haouas, Villiere test positive for virus

Ireland's Jacob Stockdale attempts to get past the tackle of France's Mohamed Haouas, left, during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Ireland in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) AP

France prop Mohammed Haouas and winger Gabin Villiere have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed in isolation ahead of their team's next Six Nations match.

The French rugby federation said in a statement Saturday that the players were tested on Friday, when scrumhalf Antoine Dupont also tested positive for the virus.

Coach Fabien Galthie tested positive following last Sunday's 15-13 win at Ireland, ending a 10-year Dublin drought, and all three players started in that game.

Haouas was sent off for punching Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie in the 2020 Six Nations.

France (2-0) hosts Scotland (1-1) on Feb. 28 at Stade de France and the FFR will announce its 31-man squad for that match on Sunday.

France was runner-up to England last year.