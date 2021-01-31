3 Snohomish County vaccine sites close due to lack of doses

Health officials say three mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Snohomish County are closing Monday and Tuesday because of a lack of vaccines.

KOMO reports the Everett, Edmonds, and Monroe locations will be closed because of a lack of the Moderna vaccine. The Snohomish County Health Department says no appointments had been scheduled for those days.

The Arlington site is expected to be open Monday as long as Pfizer doses are available.

The health department says appointments will open back up for the Everett, Edmonds, and Monroe locations once they get more doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Vaccines are currently available to healthcare workers, those 65 years and older, and people over 50 who live in multigenerational households.