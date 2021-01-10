Health News

Health officials report 4,711 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 4,711 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 81 additional deaths.

The Department of Public Health reported the state has seen 1,028,750 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including 17,574 deaths. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. through Saturday stood at 372,522, according to Johns Hopkins University

Officials say in the past 24 hours there have been 77,775 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state. As of late Saturday, 3,527 people infected with the coronavirus were hospitalized, with 740 patients in intensive care units and 391 patients on ventilators.

  Comments  

Health News

Kentucky mother makes gowns for stillborn babies

January 10, 2021 12:12 PM

Health News

Wichita sets record for homicides in 2020 with 59

January 10, 2021 11:56 AM

Health News

Auburn provost facing no-confidence vote over pandemic plan

January 10, 2021 11:25 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service