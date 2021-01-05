Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
13th inmate dies of COVID-19 as virus hits prisons hard

The Associated Press

EL DORADO, Kan.

A 13th Kansas inmate has died of COVID-19 as the virus continues to spread in the state's prisons, infecting thousands.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said the latest inmate to die had been serving a 24-year sentence for attempted first-degree murder and second-degree murder at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. He was 65 and had an unspecified underlying medical condition. He was taken to a hospital Saturday and died Monday.

The state prison system — housing about 8,600 inmates — has reported 5,303 cases among offenders and another 1,063 among staff. Four staff members also have died.

